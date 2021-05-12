State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $85,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

