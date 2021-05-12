State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

