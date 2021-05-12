State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,186,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

