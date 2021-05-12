State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Centene by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,883 shares of company stock worth $3,114,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

