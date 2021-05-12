Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,912,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. 33,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,035. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

