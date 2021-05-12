Starname Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $614,198.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

