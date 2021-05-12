Starbucks (SBUX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter, while the top line missed the consensus mark for the second consecutive quarter. The company has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. Starbucks has raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. Moreover, for full-year earnings is expected in the range of $2.90-$3.00 compared with the prior estimate of $2.70-$2.90. Moreover, the company continues to anticipate Americas and U.S. comps growth to be 17-22% in fiscal 2021.”

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $140.00.

4/26/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/23/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/18/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. 171,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 165,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 179,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

