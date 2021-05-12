Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 78,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.54. 246,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

