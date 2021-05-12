Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $195.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,328. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

