Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271 ($3.54).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 266.45 ($3.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

