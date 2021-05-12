STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $137.79

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.79, but opened at $133.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $125.48, with a volume of 6,051 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.93 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,437 shares of company stock worth $25,330,362. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

