STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 223,437 shares of company stock valued at $25,330,362 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.