St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Shares of LON:SMP opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 426.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.21. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 549 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.