SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,086. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.02. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.36.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.