srnArt Gallery 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,492.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $14,492.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

