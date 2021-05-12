SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE SQZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 7,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

