Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.03. 185,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.48 and its 200-day moving average is $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

