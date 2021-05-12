Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.