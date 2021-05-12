Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.34. 13,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,696. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$57.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

