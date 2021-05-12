Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.51

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.51 and last traded at $113.51, with a volume of 86129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Get Splunk alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.