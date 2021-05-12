SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $501,629.51

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $501,629.51 and approximately $43.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,432.88 or 1.00109231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00740957 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $831.87 or 0.01475697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00392252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00222607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006666 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

