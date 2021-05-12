Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,703.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,173 shares of company stock valued at $371,719. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

