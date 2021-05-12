SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Retirement Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 346,377 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

