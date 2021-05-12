SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.79. 580,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,166,181. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

