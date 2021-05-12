Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of DALXF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

