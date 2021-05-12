Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

CVE:SDE remained flat at $C$4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 142,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

