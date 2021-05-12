Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Cap of $97,064.88 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $97,064.88 and approximately $312.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

