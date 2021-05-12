SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) PT Raised to $42.00 at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SP opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

