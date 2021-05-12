Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 290,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,235,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $908,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

