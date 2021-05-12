Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

SWX traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 248,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,125. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

