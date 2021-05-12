Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $395.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

