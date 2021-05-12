South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,113. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

