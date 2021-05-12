Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SONY opened at $95.14 on Monday. Sony Group has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $118.50.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

