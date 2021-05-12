Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of SONO traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,683,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. Sonos has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,057 shares of company stock worth $21,269,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

