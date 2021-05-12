Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. 38,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,032. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91.

