Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,699 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.16. 198,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,297,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.18 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

