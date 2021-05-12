Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,077. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

