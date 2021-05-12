Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.