Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,204. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.