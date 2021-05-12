Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,450 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

