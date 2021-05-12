Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $327.22 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00002988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $327.22 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00564789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00249329 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.78 or 0.01124552 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,403 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

