SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.88

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.88 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 30.15 ($0.39). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 4,243,115 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £687.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 11.32.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

