SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 19,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000.

