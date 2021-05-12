Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $971.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $888.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $251.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

