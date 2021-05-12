Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $485.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.