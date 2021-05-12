SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.64

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.64 and last traded at C$29.48, with a volume of 29637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

