Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$24.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

