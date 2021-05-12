Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.32. 48,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.29 and a 1-year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

