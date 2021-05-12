Skycoin (SKY) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $63.39 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00005745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.00581256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00071482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00246465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $668.65 or 0.01212025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

