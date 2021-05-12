Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $23.50 at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 53,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.